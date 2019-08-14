Speech to Text for Drowning man saved by NIACC Students

of soccer players save a man from drowning in a pond near north iowa area community college. members of the men's soccer team saw the man struggling around 1 tuesday afternoon and pulled him to safety. college president steve schulz says he's proud of their quick <we hear so many negative things about people and here's three young men who just selflessly jumped in the water to save a life and you know, that's really the best part about humanity right there. > the man was taken by ambulance to mercyáone