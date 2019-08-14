Clear

Tracking A Fall-Like Feeling Wednesday

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 7:11 AM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 8:36 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... wednesday will feature another gray start but a drier and much cooler one. the sun will break through the clouds occasionally today, with spotty showers doing the same. highs will struggle to make it into the middle 70s today and most of us will be facing an early fallálike feel. it'll be a nice trial period before warmer air returns by the weekend. for thursday, partly sunny skies will return before more clouds and rain move in for the evening and overnight. friday will start off on a soggy note with temps already back into the upper 70s. by the weekend, the 80s look to return with a sunnier shift in the forecast moving in by sunday. today: mostly cloudy/isolate d showers highs: low 70s winds: n 5á10 mph
Mason City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Tracking a quick cool down before another warm up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

