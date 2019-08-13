Speech to Text for CTK: Mason City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

trust the process á it's all about the process. that's a term we sports gurus hear from coaches and players all of the time á but holds especially true for the mohawks of mason city. the mohawks went zero and nine last season and their number of wins in the last three seasons can be counted on one hand. however áthey have a new head coach this year in brandon krusey who has a track record of turning programs like this around that the players have bought into.xxx its the kind of culture that we've been trying to push for years and it just hasn't happened the new coach has really brought that along. i think as a team we've really started to put things together learning new systems and everything and i think we're really starting to put that together and it really haelped having those summer workouts and stuff to get ahead of the game. this all leads up to kimt's pigskin preview on august 24th at seven o'clock where we'll featuer over 30 area teams in primetime. it's a show yopu don't