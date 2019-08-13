Clear

CTK: Newman Catholic

CTK: Newman Catholic

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 11:06 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:06 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

and the newman knights were back it this afternoon á gearing u pfor its 2019 seaon. the knights made it into the playoffs last sesaon á defeating north tama in comeback fashion á and falling to aáhá sátáw á finishing with an eight and three record. however á there was a lot of senior talent on that roster that needs replaced this year. according to the players i soke with today á everything is piecing together nicely.xxx we have a lot of younger talent stepping up so obviously looking to win first off but looking to improve personally and as a team áas a group. i think it's going to be interesting. our line is definitely going to be smaller i think but if everyone works to their full potential i think we'll be good.
Community Events