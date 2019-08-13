Speech to Text for CTK: West Hancock

and went out to satisfy it! hey guys á we've been heading out to to practices to talk to players and coaches as we gear up for the upcoming football season. today we stopped in britt to catch up with west hancock. the eagles are looking to return to the uni dome... and they have the tools to do so.// natural sound it was a 9á3 record for west hancock, who saw their season end in the state playoffs. the eagles fell to hudson 35 to 28 and said that experience helps them prep for this season. the bread and butter of this team is the running game, which led the entire state in rushing yards last year. all five of the teams' starting offensive linemen return to help a group that scored more than 40 points seven different times in 2018. star running backs tate hagen and josef smith combine for one of the top backfield duos in the state.. and it could be another big year for west hancock.xxx "everyone blocks for everyone, i don't care if i have the ball or not, i just want to win the game and that. i don't care about the yards or anything so i always block as hard as i can for tate he blocks as hard as he can for me. our offensive line really stepped up last year and this year they're even better. we return a lot of our linemen and most of our backfield.. it should be awesome to watch."