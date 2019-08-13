Speech to Text for Blue Alert System

a new alert system is going to be tested in minnesota for the first time in just a few days. it's called the blue alert system á and it's designed to notify the public when a member of law enforcement is injured á killed á or missing á and a suspect is still on the loose. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is giving us a rundown of what to expect when the test is underway thursday.xxx on the scene when the alert test goes out on thursday á you'll see it scroll across the bottom of your tv á and hear it on your radio. a notification will also go out through email and fax to subscribers to the minnesota crime alert network and minnesota media outlets á like us here at kimt news 3. "if i heard an alert go off, absolutely i would do anything i could do to help." if the blue alert system was activated for a real emergency... eric cummings knows he'd jump into action. "anything we can do to help law enforcement, it's our duty really. they're out there laying their lives on the line for us." the minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension says the public plays a big role in the success of the system. i spoke to the superintenden t of the bca by phone. "time is really of the essence in apprehending that offender. we know if somebody is willing to do that type of harm to one of our peace officers, that they're obviously a danger and we want to get them into custody before they can do any additional harm. by utilizing one of our greatest resources that we always have, and that's the public, and using their eyes and ears, this system will allow us to quickly see a vehicle if its going away they can call 911 and we can apprehend them before they cause further harm." how does the alert work and what can you expect when it's tested on thursday at oneáten pm? this is the message you will see in two days it will be a prerecorded voice message á clearly stating it is a test á and it will play over tvs and radios. during a real alert á a message will play on minnesota's electronic highway signs á too á but that won't happen on thursday. for a real alert to be activated á a law enforcement officer must be killed á seriously wounded á or missing. the offender is a serious risk to the public or other law enforcement. an alert can also be activated if there is a threat of serious injury or death to an officer á and there is a probable cause to arrest or active warrant for the suspect. the minnesota blue alert system is modeled after the amber alert system á a notification to help find abducted children. amber alerts currently go to people's cell phones á and the federal communication s commission is working on getting that for the blue alert system too. in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. if a blue alert is ever activated for real á the bácáa says if you were to see a vehicle or person matching the description of the alert á you would be urged to call 9á1á1 as soon as its safe to do so.