Clear

Rochester holds local mission trip

Local people go on mission entirely on the local front

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 10:50 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

Speech to Text for Rochester holds local mission trip

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dozens of volunteers gathered at bethel lutheran church in rochester today á planning for a mission trip. but not one across the world or even across the country... they're traveling across the community to help people in need. melissa lamb is one of the coordinators for the rochester mission trip. for two daysá volunteers go around the medácity and improve their community. lamb says the simple gesture of helping others has a ripple effect. she experienced that just the other day when she was getting supplies for those in he paid it forward he paid for part of the deoderant in my cart and so my son was with me and i said wow what a great example that we started this and he paid it forward and now we have to go out and pay it forward again to someone else. volunteers will be out tomorrow helping people in the community. they'll be making stops at channel one food bank and family service rochester.///
Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Warmer toward the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CTK: Mason City

Image

CTK: Newman Catholic

Image

CTK: West Hancock

Image

Blue Alert System

Image

Rochester holds local mission trip

Image

Left lane citations

Image

LGB Mental Health

Image

NAMI Walk

Image

Interchange project

Image

Silver Lake Warming Station

Community Events