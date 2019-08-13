Speech to Text for Left lane citations

we're continuing to follow the way new minnesota laws are impacting drivers in the state. on august first á the left lane legislation kicked in. becca backhaus (backáus) says getting out of the left lane when you don't need to be there is all about being courteous. under minnesota law á drivers who drive too slow in the left lane for too long can be cited. in the first 10 days á state troopers have cited 88 people already for left lane when i'm driving, i try to stay in the right lane just to be courteous for other drivers and especially if there's any emergency vehicles and then if i see an oncoming car, i do try to get into the left lane just to be courteous and let them have that time as for the new hands free law á minnesota state patrol has written 740 citations in the first 10 days.