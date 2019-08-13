Clear

LGB Mental Health

The Rochester Art Center is dedicating space to contemplate the subject.

spring of 20á20./// lágáb adults are more than twice as likely as heterosexual adults to experience a mental health condition. now, the rochester community is coming together to learn how they can better support one another. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live at the rochester art center now with the story á brooke.xxx live george, amy, right now the rochester art center has an exhibit called 'mental health; mind matters.' and tonight's focus is on the lgbtq community.xxx tonight is the fourth event in a series of 8, which all surround mental illness, each focusing on a different illness or community. all of these thought provoking art pieces are trying to break the stigma... and let everyone know that it is okay, to not be okay. tonight brought the community together to hear from professionals with the mayo clinic... but that's not all. (hopefully the exhibit will start an ongoing conversation surrounding the topic of mental health. "there is a stigma behind it. and that's the issue is that we just need to talk about it and realize that it's not an issue to talk about and that'll help people open up the exhibit is open until september 10th at the rochester art center. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3/// thank you brooke. if you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call the nami helpline. we have that on káiámát dot com á along with some resources for anyone struggling with mental illness. just look for this story under local news./// campaign 2020
