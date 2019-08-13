Clear

NAMI Walk

We're finding out how the group is getting ready to raise some money.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

about 1 in 5 adults in the united states experiences mental illness in a given year. that's according to the national alliance on mental illnessá or nami. now, people in southern minnesota are participating in a walk for nami called 'namiwalks' which is the nation's largest mental health awareness and fundraising event. it's goal is to not only raise awareness á but funds too á all going back into the southern minnesota community. tonight á we got the chance to hear stories from med city residents about why they participate in the walk. xxx "it's an illness and its not something to be ashamed of and people can live well and thrive with it and it dodesnt mean its something that should label us and it's not our identity totally." the 'nami walks' walk is on september 28th./// dozens of volunteers gathered
