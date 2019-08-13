Clear

Interchange project

The construction is set to start next Spring.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

three years. /// new at ten new tonight at ten á highway 63 and iá90 are going to be seeing a lot of changes in the coming yearsáand tonight is the community's chance to learn all about it. at an open house tonight in stewartville á drivers got to learn about the upcoming construction and detours. the project will be at the highway 63 and iá90 interchange just north of stewartville. the highway 63 bridges will be replaced á along with changes to the ramp. and stewartville residents seem to be receptive "i was nervous when i came in that we would have large long detours but the plan looks well thought out and really minimal impact. just a little bit planning ahead and a little bit of time." the construction is set to start in the spring of 20á20./// lágáb adults are more than twice
