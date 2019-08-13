Speech to Text for Silver Lake Warming Station

continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues to follow the med city's efforts to address and care for its homeless population. now á kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out official steps are being taken toward adding another homeless shelter to the city. she joins us live now á isabella.? amy and george... in a 5 to 1 vote... the park board voted to authorize the former silver lake fire station as a warming center for three years. but not all residents are happy with this move. xxx when we first met ivan arnold and his family... they were in a hopeless situation living at the dorothy day house. now his family has a roof over their heads. but he can't forget the hardships of homelessness. "when you are homeless, it takes a lot to get to the places, to get help, you know what i'm saying?" arnold knows firstáhand this growing city needs more options for people that just need a helping hand. "the reason why everybody should feel like we need more options here is because you can never have too many options." but many are not happy with the decision to make a shelter out of the old fire station. "200 feet from a playground? really? would this be proposed anywhere else in the city?" "having the shelter in a park is counterintuiti ve and the opening of a pandora's box." "i'm really concerned for the safety and security of people in our neighborhood." jennifer carroll was homeless for a year and encourages people to keep an open mind. "there definitely is a lot of resources to be found and it all starts with compassion." after all á it's with compassion and open hearts that we can find solutions for people like arnold and his the cost to rennovate and make this a warming center will be almost 460á thousand dollars. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. thank you isabella... the plan is to use this as a warming center for at least three years. /// new at ten new tonight at ten á highway