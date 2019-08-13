Clear

Job fair in Charles City offers options

Job fair held after closure of Simply Essentials

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

Speech to Text for Job fair in Charles City offers options

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

about 5á hundred people in charles city will soon be without a job. that's because the simply essentials chicken processing plant is closing. but earlier today á iowaá works held a job fair for people who will be impacted by the closure. about 50 different north iowa employers were on hand to find people to fill their ranks. kristle percy with iowa works says the employers have jobs available for just about some of them, you don't need any skills, entry level and they'll train you. so alot of our businesses with our work force the way it is are willing to take the time to invest and train for the right employee. the job fair wrapped
Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Warmer toward the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CTK: Mason City

Image

CTK: Newman Catholic

Image

CTK: West Hancock

Image

Blue Alert System

Image

Rochester holds local mission trip

Image

Left lane citations

Image

LGB Mental Health

Image

NAMI Walk

Image

Interchange project

Image

Silver Lake Warming Station

Community Events