Speech to Text for Job fair in Charles City offers options

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

about 5á hundred people in charles city will soon be without a job. that's because the simply essentials chicken processing plant is closing. but earlier today á iowaá works held a job fair for people who will be impacted by the closure. about 50 different north iowa employers were on hand to find people to fill their ranks. kristle percy with iowa works says the employers have jobs available for just about some of them, you don't need any skills, entry level and they'll train you. so alot of our businesses with our work force the way it is are willing to take the time to invest and train for the right employee. the job fair wrapped