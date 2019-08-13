Clear

"Save the Track" Vote

We've followed this story from the beginning.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for "Save the Track" Vote

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mallet./// first tonight á continuing coverage out of rochester. we finally have an answer... will the track at soldier's field memorial park be saved? xxx continuing coverage "i'm actually looking forward to working with the park board for a natural, aggregate surface, a soft surface for running. i'm excited on what that will do." after months of campaigning... fundraising and advocacy... the people behind the save the track movement got their wish.... sort of. it all started back in may when rochester's park board voted to reá pave the track with asphalt á which runners argue is bad for jointthe park board a unanimous vote to delay accepting a bid for reápaving á to allow time to figure out the best next move for the track. and running advocates couldn't be "we need to make sure we maintain it in the state that it's in. and move forward with having it available for another 90 years and beyond. i'm happy the board came forward and park and rec was able to listen to us and everyone in this situation comes out happy." regardless of the surface they choose á the goal is to get the track ready by rochesterfest well after severe weather this afternoon á can we expect things to calm down for our wednesday?
