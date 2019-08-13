Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/13

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the sun was really trying to make its way through the clouds todayá we had some rain yesterdayá but will we see any today? we're joined by kimt stormteam three chief meteorologist chris nelson to find out... chris will we see any rain this evening?/// main forecast focus will be the threat for strong to severe storms the rest of tuesday. any storm that develops could contain large hail, damaging winds, and we cannot rule out a tornado or two. the activity will end for severe weather before midnight, then just scattered showers possible into wednesday. the rest of tomorrow could feature isolated showers and mostly cloudy conditions. it'll be the coolest day we have seen since early june with highs in the low 70s. thursday may be the only completely dry day as the forecast becomes murky. an active weather pattern will bring a tricky temperature forecast to the table along with the potential for much warmer temperatures. tonight: chance of showers and storms lows: upper 50s winds: n 5á10 mph tomorrow: scattered showers and cloudy skies highs: low 70s winds: n 5á10 tomorrow night: partly cloudy