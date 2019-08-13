Speech to Text for Buttigieg Talks to KIMT News 3 and George Mallet

campaign 2020 the road to campaign 20á20 is a long one... but kimt news 3 is covering it all. during last week's wing ding democratic fundraiser á george had the opportunity to sit down with many of the presidential hopefuls including the man who has become known as "mayor pete."/// and amy, pete buttigieg is roughly 20 years younger than this reporter, but he has a presence that belies his relative youth. he is a democrat who has been successful in his liberalá leaning homeááá but he's surprised pundits with his ability to appeal to moderates and even some conservatives. xxx he is the mayor south bend indianaááá a small city of fewer than 320á thousand peopleááá yet pete buttigieg has become a darling of the democratic party. a veteran of the war in afghanistan, a harvard graduate, he is a clear communicator who thinks fast on his feet. this president's got a gift for making it all about him and the problem is, the more we're talking about him, the less we're talking about you. i think we've got to move our politics back into the everyday. have it not be about who looked good on cable last night or who got off the best zinger in the committee hearing in washington, but about what we're actually going to do to make your everyday life different if you elect us vs keeping him in there. if we have the conversation on those terms, we win. if it becomes all about him, i'm worried we may not. the mayor is adamant that its time for the body politic to move away from the terms left and right. there's actually a chance to have a different kind of conversation rooted in values that are considered conservative, maybe, talking about freedom, talking about faith, but talking about why those values actually in our time have very