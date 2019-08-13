Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Minnesota ranked low for early education

Minnesota is ranked number 44, while Iowa ranked 18th on the list.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 4:50 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Minnesota ranked low for early education

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and a black school is just around the corner. many of you are probably making sure your kids have the supplies and materials they need to be successful. it's not only kids that need to get prepared. according to a study conducted by walletáhub... minnesota is ranked as one of the worst states when it comes to early education. but while the state is draging some school districts like austin are doing fairly well. a spokesperson for the distract credits their success with different avenues, resources, and programs that cater to each student. victoria medellin has several early learners in her house. this year her kids are moving schools from rochester to austin. she says she doesnt agree with the "my kids have been able to get into early head start and stuff like that and keep going. i'v noticed they've learned a lot of different things with reading and writting minnesota back to
Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Warmer toward the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota ranked low for early education

Image

Rochester Public Schools expand community school

Image

Talking safety taxi driver gets robbed at knifepoint

Image

First of its kind donation for Ronald McDonald House

Image

Bus drivers wanted

Image

Information session on improvements to I-90 interchange

Image

Tracking a Mixed Bag of Weather Today

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Temps will be on the rise the rest of the week

Image

Looking ahead to winter

Image

Filling the police force

Community Events