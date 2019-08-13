Speech to Text for Rochester Public Schools expand community school

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

city./// with summer winding down á school will be back in session before we know it. rochester public schools is looking to expand their services for students. rochester alternative learning center... gage and riverside elementary schools are community schools. that's where families and local organizations come together to help students have equal access to basic needs. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live at the latest school added to that list á jeremiah? xxx amy and raquel á i'm here at john marshall high school where the new intitative is underway. staff are constructing a new section inside the school. they tell me they want to ensure students are fully equipped to learn and having their basic needs met like clean clothes and toiletries can push all students to succeed.xxx vo:school is considered a second home for many students. john marshall principal eric johnson says you develop a close relationship with the kids. that's why staff here at john marshall are looking to expand learning opportunities for them. johnson says the best way to do that is to make sure students' needs are met. sot: we're looking to add a laundry facility even if we have to have a washer and dryer to help kids come and get clean clothes. what ever it takes to ensure our kids are ready and here to learn. vo:in this room will be the new community school... where students in need can pick up everything from food á clothes á school supplies á and even toiletries. johnson says it's the only way to set the leaders of tomorrow up for success. sot: all the students have everything they need for academic success. we know our students are most successful when they're prepared for school sometimes they need additional support. /// this is the first year john marshall is doing this. organizers say they will primarily focus on developing the resource room to help students in need. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah. the school is accepting donations like winter jackets, boots and school supplies to help build the resource room before school starts. there will be dropáoff bins outside the main enterance at the high school.///