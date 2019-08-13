Speech to Text for Talking safety taxi driver gets robbed at knifepoint

in a world where taxis and rides shares are becoming more of the norm... a scary situation in austin is now putting both riders and (drivers on high alert. police say early yesterday morning á a taxi driver was robbed at knife point. officers say it happened around 1 aám at the intersection of 14th avenue and 8th street when the taxi driver was making a dropá off. the man in the car gave the driver a 100á dollar bill for the 8ádollar ride... before demanding that money plus additional cash back. he managed to get away with 300ádollars. police are still looking for the suspect. he's described as a hispanic man... stocky around 5á8 or 5á10 with curly black hair. he was wearing a blue jumpsuit and is estimated to be in his late twenties or early thirties. kimt news three's maleeha kamal is looking at ways to protect yourself... whether you're a passenger or a driver. she joins us now live á maleeha?xxx amy and raquel á we've all been taught the term "stranger danger." it's easy to forget when we get in a stranger's car á whether that be when we call for a ride or request it on an app. but i'm learning it's always good practice to be vigilant.xxx nats: sound of door opening ... shot of feet getting into car "hi" nats: hi where too? (show wheels)nat: every uber driver has a story where they felt uncomfortable ." whether it's a taxi á uber á or lyft... it's now a common way to get around. so much so á many of us don't think twice when getting in a stranger's car. jeremy kittleson is a ride share driver. jeremy kittleson"at night when somebody sitting behind you by yourself you don't think of it you would like to be able to see the people and keep them in your front seat." standup: what happened at this intersection (14th avenue and 8th street) in southeast austin is serving as a safety reminder that anyone can be a victim. a taxi driver was held at knife point as he was dropping off his passenger... the suspect managed to get $300 from the cab driver before taking off. this brings (driver safety to the forefront. standup 2: don't super: i'm looking at you through a dash cam camera. this is one of the ways law enforcement say you can use to protect yourself "sot police chief." "looking into some of this technology that both records what's in front of you in the roadway but more importantly that records back what in the cab can give you some deterrent qualities but also after the fact give us some evidentiary items." nats: every main screen has a option like this where you can share you're ride. another safety tool is sharing your ride on social media... this goes for both drivers and passengers. nats: in a push and a swipe we can call 911 basically. there are ways to make sure you're safe but its up to you to take those steps./// and if you don't feel safe you can always decline the ride whether you're a passenger or a driver. reporting live in rochester, maleeha kamal, kimt news three./// thanks maleeha. when it comes to passenger safety á the austin police chief says sometimes just snapping a picture of your driver can save your