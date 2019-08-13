Speech to Text for First of its kind donation for Ronald McDonald House

it's a home away from home for families with children who are getting essential medical care in rochester. the ronald mcdonald house gives them a place to stay for free during a difficult and stressful time in their lives. new at four á the ronald mcdonald house is getting first of it's kind donation from a newly found organization called expericorps. it's a very unique partnership. here's how it works.xxx expericorps is a nonprofit who brings together retirees, experienced technical people in this case and partners them with real companies in the area, real projects for that company for no pay. and at the end of milestones, at the end of checkpoints, or completion of projects, the real company, in this case, preventis, makes a donation to a different nonprofit, in this case, the ronald mcdonald house. steve dickes is a retired iábám software engineer who's now working on a project for preventis. preventis á through expericorps á then makes this donation to the ronald mcdonald house. elevená thousand dollars that will go directly to the families staying there.xxx so the funds that we received today will be used to support 70 families every night here at the house. those funds go to keep the lights on, to keep the air conditioning running this time of year, to provide really basic necessities to families who are here focusing on the health of their child. /// expericorps is really focusing on using the untapped skills of local retirees á to help businesses who in turn can help those nonáprofits. and this donation is especially important to the ronald mcdonald house right now á as they're in the home stretch of their major expansion. i'll have more on that coming up tonight on kimt news three at five./// still