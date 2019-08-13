Speech to Text for Bus drivers wanted

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cont. cov. continuing coverage of minnesota's schoolábus driver shortage, as we get closer to the new school year. kimt news 3's annalisa pardo gives us an update on the company hired by the rochester public school district... and how months of recruiting is paying off. annalisa? tyler, arielle. you may have seen these giant buses around town with flyers saying now hiring. it's just one of the many ways first student tried to recruit more bus drivers at the start of summer. beepings at the start of summer á first student in rochester needed 10 bus drivers. and let's just say it's been a sucessful summer of getting the much needed help. we've tested and trained 7 drivers 7 drivers already and i have 4 drivers that are training behind the wheel, i have an additional 4 doing classroom work before they get behind the wheel and i got 12 of them working on their permits in order to get in the classroom. we want to be proactive, hire as many good people for the sudents here in rochester. goetz attributes the successful recruitment to offering higher wages, and being creative with their advertising like these buses and reaching out to people at the olmsted county fair. and while they have a good supply of drivers for the start of school, they still want more. we are always looking for good school bus drivers. we really want to encourage the public that if you've thought of driving a school bus, and get this. to be a school bus driver, no experience is needed. you can apply and they'll train you on how to drive a giant bus like this. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news 3. in addition to recruting, goetz says they are working on retaining bus drivers by hosting picnics and embracing a family atmosphere at the workplace. he says if they get even more drivers, they may be called to help with the shortage up in the twin cities. if you