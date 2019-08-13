Clear

Information session on improvements to I-90 interchange

Tonight MN-DOT will hold a meeting about changes coming to a dangerous interchange in Ol

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 7:27 AM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 7:27 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs

Speech to Text for Information session on improvements to I-90 interchange

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the interchange of highway 63 and iá90, between rochester and stewartville, you'll want to listen up. there are changes coming to that area, and tonight is your chance to learn about them. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to explain. tyler arielle á if you've ever driven at this interchange, you know cars go fast, there's not a lot of room to merge... and it's dangerous. mnádot is preparing to start construction that will make it safer. this is a still image of that interchage. it plans on reá adjusting this exit ramp on iá 90, which you see in red, to make it safer to go northbound on 63. the construction will also close acess to highway 30, and replace the bridges on highway 63. mndot tells me the construction will create significant traffic challenges for daily users, but it will be much safer. you can learn about all of them at an info session tonight at the stewartville civic center. people can drop in any tiem from 4 to the construction is scheduled to start next year and continue into 2021. right now, the cost is estimated to be 15ápoint 3
