Looking ahead to winter

new at six that's right... it's no surprise there are changes coming to the med city as it continues to grow. from snow and ice control á to renewable energy á to preserving trees á city council is covering it all. kimt news 3's isabella basco sat in on their study session today and joins us with the latest. isabella?xxx amy and george... it's not something we want to think about yet but it will be here before we know it: snow. and when the snow falls... what can the city do to make it more manageable? after a particularly rough winter... city council met for a study session to talk about efficient snow and ice removal from the roads this winter. the publics works team is making recommendatio ns like creating seasonal parking restrictions and prohibiting property owners from pushing snow on roads... alleys and boulevards. i met one person who just moved to rochester and says making the snow more manageable is important since she is going to rely on walking to get from point a to point b. xxxx with proper snow removal it makes the drive a bit safer i mean you can't catch it all it's still slick but it just makes it easier for both pedestrians and drivers when trying to commute based on the discussion and input received... city council will make a decision on snow and ice removal at their august 19th meeting. live in rochester á isabella basco á kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. coming up tonight at ten á hear from a few people in the med city about how they're going to be impacted by some changes to renewable energy á and tree preservation in the city./// after a muggy and cloudy weekend...