Clear

Filling the police force

Rochester needs more police officers!

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Filling the police force

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

meeting. /// the rochester police department plays an active role in the community ranging from their job duties to getting involved through events like safe city nights. now they're making it clear: they want more people to join their topá notch force. captain john sherwin addressed the police policy oversight commission tonight á announcing the force is on the lookout for at least 5 new officers. police want to get the word out now because rpd only wants the best and brightest for our booming city. xxx "people that have topánotch character and really we're hiring for character, for individuals that meet the expectations of our community and match the expectations of our community." police hope to have 5 to 8 new officers by 2020. for anyone interested... we'll have a link to the application on kimt dot com. look for this story under new at ten new tonight at ten á a north iowa man found guilty of first degree murder has now been sentenced
Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Warmer toward the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Looking ahead to winter

Image

Filling the police force

Image

City council talks renewable energy

Image

Countdown to Kickoff: Saint Ansgar Saints

Image

Countdown to Kickoff: Lake Mills Bulldogs

Image

Breathing devices coming to Charlie Brown

Image

Local farm receives top honors

Image

2020 Census - Complete Count efforts

Image

Pools closing for season

Image

JD Scholten - Throwing Political heat?

Community Events