City council talks renewable energy

as rochester continues to grow á the city is taking on quite the task. alongside rochester public utilities á the council has agreed to transition toward 100á percent renewable energy by 20á35. but how do they plan to do it in just 16 short years? kimt news 3's isabella basco spoke with a few residents who are hoping to save the world... literally. she joins us live now. isabella? amy and george á to get there á rochester public utilities needs to find a replacement after their contract with the southern minnesota municipal power agency expires in 2030. no matter how the med city becomes a greener city á one father i spoke with says he will personally do everything he can to create a better world for his daughter. it's a story we continue to follow.xxx continuing coverage <nats > it's the chance to continue giving power to customers á and also address a huge problem: climate change. jonny yucuis is a father á and when he looks to his kids' future á he sees now is the time to take action. "i want to make sure i have a secure future for my daughter, i want to make sure even for myself, or basically everyone alive today has the ability for it to impact you or has the ability to do something." and he's not alone. renewable energy is something the rochester community is standing up for á too. here's a look at just how many people showed up to monday's meeting to hear about the process. "we all live in the same world. it's going to affect every single person whether you think it will or and while we are on the topic of protecting the environment... another item city council is addressing is making (and keeping rochester green. as the city grows á citizens are concerned about trees being taken down. that's why the city is looking at developing a tree preservation ordinance. xxx they aren't just pretty to look at. they are essential to our health and the environment's health and now..it's a race against time to save our trees. "it's important because our trees provide health and for the greenhouse effect, all the carbon gases and everything, it's really important." creating an ordinance is the only way people like barbara can be sure rochester's council will protect the greenery of a vibrant... growing city. "our tree canopy is going down from 23 percent now to 19 percent and we should be at 40á60 percent according to the u.s. forest service. we really need to get a tree preservation ordinance." and it's all in the plan for the tree preservation ordinance is to take it back to the committee for urban design and development for review. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. /// thank you isabella. looking back to renewable energy for a second á a public hearing on rápáu's 2019 plan will be held at the september fourth city council meeting.