Speech to Text for Countdown to Kickoff: Saint Ansgar Saints

now." the countdown to kickoff continued about 45 minutes to the east in mitchell county where one team is looking to reverse their fortunes after missing out of the playoffs. natural sound it was a tough end for the saint ansgar saints last season as the 2018 team did something they haven't done in more than a decade and that's miss the playoffs. the new iowa football playoffs sees just 16 teams in the playoffs compared to 32 in years prior. that meant that saint ansgar, after finishing last year with a 6á3 record, was left out of the field. but the team hit the ground running the first day of practice today, with players eager to get out on the gridiron. head coach drew clevenger said the expectations stay the same, getting back to where they missed out on from last year. "our expectations are the same they are every year. we expect to win the district title, compete for the district title, get in the playoffs and be an awfully tough team to beat. we wanted it last year and didn't get it. something to strive for. it's right out of our reach and we didn't get it."