Clear

Countdown to Kickoff: Lake Mills Bulldogs

The Bulldogs won four of their last six games in 2018, adding momentum into this season.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 9:39 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2019 9:39 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Countdown to Kickoff: Lake Mills Bulldogs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

county.// natural sound our first stop was in lake mills where it was a tale of two seasons for the bulldogs last year. the team finished 2018 with a 4á5 record, but won four of their six to end the year after losing their first three games. it's another year in the new system, in which the team learned an entire new offense. but even with their quarterback graduating, many faces return, including running backs elijah wagner and logan prescott. the defense also has the luxury of returning key players, with three of their five leading tacklers coming back. it's that experience that will help guide lake mills into another season.// "the skill position players have a lot of experience, they're very fast and quick so we'll rely on them quite a bit and try to get the ball in their hands and make plays. a lot more experience, we know what to do, know what to read, we just kind of know how it works now. last year was a little bit slower but now we can speed things up and get faster at it
Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Warmer toward the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Looking ahead to winter

Image

Filling the police force

Image

City council talks renewable energy

Image

Countdown to Kickoff: Saint Ansgar Saints

Image

Countdown to Kickoff: Lake Mills Bulldogs

Image

Breathing devices coming to Charlie Brown

Image

Local farm receives top honors

Image

2020 Census - Complete Count efforts

Image

Pools closing for season

Image

JD Scholten - Throwing Political heat?

Community Events