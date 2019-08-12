Speech to Text for Breathing devices coming to Charlie Brown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

head./// well it may come as a surprise that your baby's heart rate á oxygen level á and sleep can be tracked through their feet. but thanks to a device created by four dads in utah á a simple smart sock can make that happen. kimt news 3's alex jirgens found out a preschool in iowa added the devices to their centers. he joins us live, alex? live george and amy á charlie brown preschool is getting the owlet smart socks set up at all of their buildings in clear lake and mason city á including this one. and today á i got the chance to see it demonstrated in person.xxx haley rahe (ray) has two kids that go to charlie brown. fortunately á she's able to see them. "it's hard to bring your kids to daycare as it is cuz you just miss them all day." almost 3 years ago á 3 and a half month old knox palmer of la porte city iowa died of sudden infant death syndrome. this morning á mary janssen from iowa child care resource and referral set up an owlet smart sock to prevent such deaths. "due to the child not being as active and moving, so they'll place it on during naptime. and those readings during that time will provide us an average reading of the day." the sock is synced with a base station that lights up and sounds an alert if the heart rate or oxygen level is outside of a preset zone. "you see the families that have had the stories that are pretty impactful of how the red alert has caught heart disease or something early on that they wouldn't have known, because the baby can't tell you what's going on." janssen believes knox would cheer this mission. the foundation's slogan? big things from heaven. "we do this because we believe in the foundation, we do it because we see this family's mission, we see the foundation and how hard it works. but we also do each install for knox's memory. it's a parents can buy these online. if you can't afford one á the knox blocks foundation has applications for financial assistance. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. we have a link to that application at kimt dot com á under the local news tab./// well summer will come to an end entirely too soon if you ask this reporter. just ahead á we're looking ahead to one bright side to the changing of the season./// and continuing coverage