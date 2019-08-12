Clear
Local farm receives top honors

A farm was selected "Farm of the Year," by the University of Minnesota

fall is right around the corner... meaning it's almost time to break out the sweaters and jackets? he said err asked. that could mean it'll be the perfect time to pick apples... and one apple orchard received top honors from the university of minnesota. sekapp (seeá cap)orchard is a familyáfarm and apple orchard in rochester. the university of minnesota gave the farm the title as "olmsted county farm family of the year." the farm has many acres of fruits and vegetables that's used to help those in need. it's owner fre kappauf's(capá off) involvement with the community that got his farm this recognition.xx x we do a lot of things out here we donate a lot to a lot of non profits and teachers and churches. coming up on ká iámát news three at six. you'll hear how sekapp orchard is prepping for the fall season.///
