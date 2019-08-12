Speech to Text for 2020 Census - Complete Count efforts

it's a nationwide tally that takes place every ten years. the census... and next year people will be pounding the pavements accounting for inhabitable housing as the first step. live káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox spoke to local organizers about getting this important count underway.xxx that's right... by participating in the census that helps the community understand where federal funds need to go. that can be fearful for immigrant community members. so local rsidents here are stepping up to ensure residents information will be kept safe and confidential. vo:right nowá census staff are canvassing the community. making sure homes are actually there. sot: let say a house was taken down and there probably was an address identified by that. then they're also deleting that from the records so forms are mailed to improper locations. vo:the census determines how 700ábillion dollars in federal funding is distributed to states and counties. each person counts for about $1500 in funding. sot: a lot of different types of things census data are used for but it's really important that every single person is counted. vo:to ensure everyone is represented... the county has formed a "complete count committee." team members connect with specific groups in the community. sot: we want people from diverse populations to participate and get involved. vo:dee sabol is the executive director of the diversity council and says it's important to make sure everyone is included. she's making sure everyone feels safe while being counted. sot: we do want people to understand that it's safe they're out field canvassing right now... but around next year. you'll 2020 workers door knocking. to make sure you're safe they'll be wearing a special idenity badge and cattying laptops. live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. the olmsted county complete count committee will have their next meeting on september 18th... where they will share ideas on the best ways to count residents. for more information on how to get involved... head to our website káiámátá dotácom and look for this story under local news.///