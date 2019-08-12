Speech to Text for Pools closing for season

school is just around the corner which means summer is coming to an end. and to make things official friday is the last day the austin pool will be open for the year. tori gardner is a lifeguard at the austin pool. in about a week she will go back to college at iowa state. she says she loved working at the pool and this year left her with some great memories . she says the clouds kept people from stopping by today but she knows that things will pickup tomorrow. /// "it was surprisingly very busy for the austin pool. throughout the 4 years this has probably been the busiest out of the 4 years. the public knowing that its about to be closed sort of use the end of the week as a celebration." the pool officially closes friday april 16th.