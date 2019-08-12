Speech to Text for Arena construction progress

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the weather outside today made up the perfect conditions for working indoors. same goes for construction crews at mason city's new multi purpose arena. with the roof now up á crews are directing their attention toward the interior. a trench is being dug 3 feet below the floor surface to install refrigeration piping necessary for ice. in addition á locker á storage and mechanical rooms below the seating bowl are also being worked on. cole landau with dean snyder construction says they're keeping pace with getting the arena completed and open by this winter.xxx "we're obligated to turn the project over by the end of the year for final occupancy by the owner, with a goal of having some games here in october. i don't think we'll have a problem with that at all." henkel construction will be doing work on part of the west wing of the mall that will be used for offices for mason city youth hockey á the north iowa bulls and mason city parks and recreation.///