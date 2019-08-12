Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Arena construction progress

How workers are holding up against the November deadline.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 5:36 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2019 5:36 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

Speech to Text for Arena construction progress

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the weather outside today made up the perfect conditions for working indoors. same goes for construction crews at mason city's new multi purpose arena. with the roof now up á crews are directing their attention toward the interior. a trench is being dug 3 feet below the floor surface to install refrigeration piping necessary for ice. in addition á locker á storage and mechanical rooms below the seating bowl are also being worked on. cole landau with dean snyder construction says they're keeping pace with getting the arena completed and open by this winter.xxx "we're obligated to turn the project over by the end of the year for final occupancy by the owner, with a goal of having some games here in october. i don't think we'll have a problem with that at all." henkel construction will be doing work on part of the west wing of the mall that will be used for offices for mason city youth hockey á the north iowa bulls and mason city parks and recreation.///
Mason City
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
More Rain for the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local farm receives top honors

Image

2020 Census - Complete Count efforts

Image

Pools closing for season

Image

JD Scholten - Throwing Political heat?

Image

Arena construction progress

Image

Upgrade 2020 for Central Gardens

Image

Addressing homelessness in Austin

Image

August Volunteer of the Month

Image

MC Home Damaged by Explosion

Image

My Money: Saving for retirement

Community Events