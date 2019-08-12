Speech to Text for Upgrade 2020 for Central Gardens

just long enough for me to head out to central gardens in clear lake. it's a beautiful and popular gathering spot in the community. as the gardens approach their 20th birthday á they're in need of a little facelift. that's where upgrade 20á20 comes in.xxx "i started coming to the gardens 20 years ago before i even realized what it was when we first started here in clear lake when we bought a small cabin." now á two decades later á these gorgeous gardens are due for an upgrade. "in those 20 years we've done a lot of improvements incrementally. now it's time for some major ones that naturally occur after 20 years of wear and tear and having lots of events at the gardens. so it's our capital campaign. we're striving to raise 220,000 dollars by 2020 for our 20th anniversary." so what is all that money needed for? well i'm going on a tour of the garden to find out. "sprucing up our entrance here to do a parallel look to the iconic moongate which is farther up on the grounds. so we're gonna have something that says central gardens here. because of the lovely sound of this stream, a lot of brides are asking us to have their weddings focused this way. but if you look at the fountain here, you can see that it's settled, you shouldn't be seeing that black plastic around there. so we're going to raise that all up so people can see it from a 360 degree angle. the moongate is central gardens distinctive architechtura l event. and behind it we are going to make it so we keep the boundary, keep the background so that brides who want to get married under the moongate will have a natural background, not manmade. the rose and shrub garden is reflective of questions that we get often because it's so pretty. what rose is this? where does it grow? and we don't have plant identifiers right now. so we're going to get a web based app specifically designed for the gardens so people can put their smartphones up and say here's this plant, here's the name of it, here's how you grow it, heres the best time to plant it and things like that." just some of the many renovations on the list to make sure central gardens continue to bloom and blossom á for future generations to enjoy. "we believe it's a spot for people not only to volunteer and give back after perhaps many years enjoying the benefits of a community like clear lake and area like north iowa. it's also a spot where people make friendships that last a lifetime."