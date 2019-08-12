Speech to Text for Addressing homelessness in Austin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the midwest we face the two extremes when it comes to weather... whether that be the heat in the summer or boneáchilling cold in the winter. and this can be especially tough when you're homeless. even in our local communities á hundreds of people are dealing with the reality of not having a home. we wanted to see what's being done to help this population. kimt news three maleeha kamal joins us live from austin after sitting down with a family and the salvation army. maleeha á what'd you find out?xxx amy and raquel á i'm here at the salvaton army. in addition to speaking with them i spoke with the united way of mower county and semcac. while there are a lot of groups... resources... and food pantries á one thing that the county does (not have is an actual shelter. that poses the quesition is it even needed? people i spoke to say it's desperately needed.xxx "we were told to get out and i basically had no where to go." after being kicked out of their apartment ... jennifer hill and her son are on the verge of being homeless. "i'm living with my sons grandparents right now until we can find a place to live." she's staying with family because a shelter in not an option in the austin area.. nats: "rochester, rochester is where i herad theres a womans shelter." jennifer hill sot: "but it would be hard because i don't drive and it would be hard being away from people i knew." nat: lori espe/salvation army: "we're never had a shelter here in mower county." lori espe is a case worker and has worked with the salvation army for 20 years. lori espe/ salvation army cg: lori espe" i know we have homeless people in our community that are in their vehicle or in a tent." she says a homeless shelter would serve the community well. she says homelessness is a sensitive subject and it's hard for people to address the issues and needs. bottom line is there are several factor that have led to there not being a facility. they include space á funding á and a group that would take on the responsbiity of a center like this. lori espe sot"we cant just build a shelter, it's very expensive." hill says although it might be an uphill battle to get a shelter going... it's soemthing worth doing because sometimes people just need the extra help to get back on their feet./// the several groups i spoke to wanted it to be known that they are working closely and very hard to utilize their partnerships in trying to bridge the gaps and address the needs. reporting live in austin maleeha kamal, kimt news three./// thanks maleeha. the salvation army says if you are struggling á you can reach out to them and they can help you make the next steps./// minnesota