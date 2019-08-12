Speech to Text for August Volunteer of the Month

and our giving your best partners á diamond jo casino and first citizens bank á recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community. kimt news three's first at four anchor raquel hellman joins us now to introduce us to another great volunteer.xxx george á this month á we're honoring a woman who spends an incredible amount of time teaching kids about the great outdoors. take a look.xxx if you stop by central gardens in clear lake á chances are á you'll find leigh trembath. "leighs been just unstoppable in terms of programming for kids. her values, her vision about ecology and sustainable agriculture. she helps out on fresh on fridays, 12 fridays in a row every summer. children's activities, all sorts." plenty of reasons why leigh is our august giving your best volunteer of the month. (nats) "i'm stunned, i'm stunned, but very appreciative." leigh's passion for nature has bloomed into something bigger. "i think it's important for everybody to find their niche for where they can give back to the community. for me, i like gardening, i like being outside, i like the idea of a community coming together." as she continues to plant seeds in her garden of giving á her hard work isn't going unnoticed. "she's an incredible volunteer and she's a symbol of all the people here at central gardens who give up time and effort all of the time."/// if you know someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community á we'd love to hear from you. to nominate someone for volunteer of the month á head over to kimt dot com and click on the "giving your best" link under the "community" tab.///