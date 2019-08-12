Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
My Money: Saving for retirement
It's never too early to stop saving.
Posted: Aug 12, 2019 9:33 AM
Updated: Aug 12, 2019 9:33 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Overcast
72°
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Albert Lea
72°
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
75°
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
72°
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Rochester
Broken Clouds
72°
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
More Rain for the work week
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Rider flown to hospital after northeast Iowa motorcycle crash
Walgreens to close about 200 stores in U.S.
Rochester man injured after vehicle goes into Little Cedar River in Mitchell Co.
2 injured in Cerro Gordo Co. crash on Avenue of the Saints
Howard County man sentenced for one sex crime, pleads not guilty to others
Unsealed documents show allegations against Jeffrey Epstein and his inner circle
5 children killed in day care center fire in Pennsylvania
StormTeam3: Tracking rainy weather Monday, severe weather Tuesday
Hobos converge on Britt for National Hobo Convention
Minnesota father charged in death of his baby son
Latest Video
MC Home Damaged by Explosion
My Money: Saving for retirement
Working in the heat
Winter parking restrictions proposed
Address Canvassing in Olmsted County this Week
Tracking A Gloomy Monday
StormTeam 3: More rain for the work week
Chatfield Western Days
Volunteering to clean up school grounds
Kasson Fire and Rescue fundraiser
Community Events