Speech to Text for Working in the heat

work heat-stngr-2 make no mistake about it - it's hot outside. but when the heat is on - it doesn't mean the job is called off.. kimt news 3's alex jirgens went to one mason city work site to see how they're enduring the scorching temps. he joins us live - alex?xxx work heat-lintro-2 george - days like today - you probably don't want to set foot outside to work. but for companies like niss excavation - and other construction outfits - they have to follow their schedules - heat or no heat. i'm seeing how they're finding ways to work around the sun's powerful rays.xxx work heat-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line:working in this heat mason city, ia sounds of gravel pushing out here at the future kwik star - the crew at niss excavation has been hard at work the last two weeks. noah sanders is part of that crew. lowerthird2line:noah sanders niss excavation "the fuel tanks, the car wash, the building placement and footing, stuff like that." lowerthird2line:working in this heat mason city, ia the hot weather is no match for these guys. they start off every week with a safety meeting. "we always stay on the page, making sure we're working safe and staying safe." they have plenty of resources including water and air conditioned equipment at their disposal. "it's the foreman's responsibility. it's also a personal responsibility. it's our job to keep ourselves in check." across town - state farm agent kristy marquis 's office is right next to the site of where concrete is being poured to fill holes in an alley. she knows how hard the guys in neon yellow and orange are working - and has an idea. lowerthird2line:kristy marquis state farm insurance "we were here in the nice cool air conditioning, and they were out there sweating and working really hard, and we thought you know what, we got some bottled water in the fridge we'll just take it out there to them and share." lowerthird2line:working in this heat mason city, ia and it's something that she's looking to expand on when they're back to work next week. "we were thinking we'd up our game and get gatorade next time." / work heat-ltag-2 osha - or the occupational safety and health administration - has measures for employers if they do not have a hot weather plan. besides having plenty of water on hand - they also want to encourage workers to wear sunscreen - get acclimated to this heat - schedule frequent breaks - and of course - look for the signs of illnesses like heat stroke. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. if the temperature gets above 115 degrees - osha recommends employers move essential tasks to the coolest part of the day - or create different shifts such as evening and night shifts. / donate ac-vo-3