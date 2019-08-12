Speech to Text for Winter parking restrictions proposed

a hot topic in rochester and today the city is considering some changes to how and (where you'll be able to park during winter months. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live this morning with more on some proposed parking restrictions á annalisa? come october á where my car could be in violation of seasonal parking restrictions that rochester public works is pushing for... one of the recommendatio ns is create and enforce alternate side parking 2 am to 3pm october through may. last winter á i rode along with a rochester plow driver who explained some of the major obstacales they face when trying to clear the streets with cars parked on both sides. not only with the evenáodd parking rule make snow removal more efficient á from a public safety perspective it "winters like we had last winter when we had snow banks and other things creeping into the roadway and then you have parking on both sides it makes it very difficult for emergency vehicles to navigate the streets." another change the public works team believes would help them be more efficient when it comes to snow removal from streets is to enforce parking restictions based on the size of a road. those are just a few examples of some of the amendments to snow and ice control policies that public works is presenting to the city council this afternoon. based on the discussion today á the changes could be brought to the august 19th city council meeting for approval.