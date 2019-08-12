Clear
Address Canvassing in Olmsted County this Week

Everything you need to know about the Census Bureau's visit to Olmsted County.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 7:24 AM
Updated: Aug 12, 2019 7:24 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs

starting today á you may notice some unfamiliar people walking around your neighborhood. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live this morning with what you need to know about address canvassing operations happening in rochester and olmsted county this week. if you see someone with a laptop going door to door around your neighborhood this week á chances are it's a uás census bureau worker. address canvassing is a process done to gather information about households and make sure the address list the census bureau has is accurate. if you get a knock on your door know that canvassers will have official identification cards and will have with them a laptop with a census bureau logo on the top. they will not be asking for information about individuals but rather addresses and any info you give them is strictly confidential. if residents should have any concerns á they are encouraged to contact the nonáemergency rochester police department line at the number you see on the bottom annalisa thank you. it's not just rochester and olmsted county á address canvassing for the 2020 census will be happening across the nation this week. this first major field operation for the 2020 census is essential to ensuring a complete and accurate count./// this morning students in the
