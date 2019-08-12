Clear

A recognition of preserving Clear Lake

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 12:54 AM
quality is important... especially when you live by a body of water like clear lake. doctor john downing authored the clear lake diagnostic and feasibility study that was released in 2001. today at the association for the preservation of clear lake's picnic á he talked about the results and carrying out of that report. while significant progress has been made á he adds that there are things to look for in the future.xxx "paying attention to the nutrients and making sure there are no new sources amping up. also as the lake gets warmer and warmer, it's going to react in a greater and greater way and give worse water quality for even the same kind of background conditions, so we're going to have to watch for the global climate change
