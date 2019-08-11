Clear

Kasson fundraises for volunteer fire department

The funds go to buying things for the department that will make the community safer.

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 10:55 PM
Updated: Aug 11, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

the city of kasson is coming together to help its volunteer fire department. it's the fire department's annual "festival in the park" where people get to listen to music, buy raffle tickets, and kids get to try out some firefighting tasks. fire chief joe fitch says the money raised goes back to the department. last year the event helped them buy a washer so gear could be washed sooner. chief fitch says the event is really about helping them better serve the community.xxx we raise anywhere from 10 to 15 thousand dollars every year from this and that's a huge relief off the taxpayers of the community. this year á the department hopes to buy a dryer for their gear. chief fitch says that will allow them to get the gear back into service sooner, and respond to
