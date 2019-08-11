Speech to Text for Chatfield celebrating Western Days

to be released./// a small town here in southeast minnesota is celebrating the wildáwildá west this weekend... and for a good cause. this weekend is chatfield's 52nd annual "western days." with food, music, and a car show... the event brings out 8 to 10áthousand people over the weekend and is one of the biggest fundraisers for local noná profits. jocelyn benson is a member of st. paul lutheran church... which is just one of the noná profits benefiting from western days. the money raised will help the church expand and put in an elevator to make it more accessible to everyone. benson says the big fundraiser shows just how much chatfield cares about its community.xxx there are a lot of organizations represented out here. and the fact that we can really well support all of them is a really neat thing. and i know a lot of communities have that opportunity, but chatfield is really special in that way. thanks to fundraisers like this, benson says the church should be ready to break ground on their expansion and elevator next spring. if you missed this year's "western days," next year's is scheduled to happen on