Walking for water

One group is walking to raise money to construct wells in Uganda.

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 10:51 PM
Updated: Aug 11, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Walking for water

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

á drinkable water for granted... there are many across the world who don't have that. one group is raising money to construct wells in uganda á and they're doing it through walking. kimt news 3's alex jirgens went to pilot knob state park for the walk 4 water... and has our story.xxx for many in africa á walking 2 or more miles a day to get fresh á clean á safe water is an absoluteá and dangerous á necessity. fortunately á there's one organization that's looking to change that. on this sunday afternoon á these folks are raising money to get wells drilled á through the power of walking. the walking represents the distance one person takes daily to get water... and there are some issues doing so. "not only are there health concerns with drinking water, but then these girls spend most of their day walking and coming back with water, they can't go to school, and they're stuck in that cycle of not getting an education." iowa native tom eggum founded hope 4 kids in 19á73... which started out building hospitals before turning the majority of the attention to installing water wells. they're drilling for water in areas where the ugandan government calls no go zones. "the government has refused to drill in those areas because it's hard to find water. that's where we drill our water wells and we're finding water there." each drill has stainless steel pipes á the latest technology á and a simple pump that even kids can use. the country is seeing positive results. "cholera disappears, diptheria, all kinds of water borne diseases. as soon as we open that well, and kids lives are saved." he adds that when a donor for a well is brought to a village á it's quite a celebration. "they cheer and they dance and they bring gifts, it's so humbling. if you missed the walk today and are interested in donating to this cause... we have a link on how to do so under this story on kimt dot com./// water
