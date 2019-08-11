Speech to Text for National Safe Digging Day

third./// there's a day for just about anything... including safely digging in the ground. today is national safe digging day. the mission is to get homeowners to make a call to their utility companies and get their yards marked before they start digging to plant a tree or install a fence. and it's actually iowa law for everyone to locate underground utilities before digging. residents and excavators can call 8á1á1 or visit iowa one call dot com to submit a ticket á and follow the requirements.// /