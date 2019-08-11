Clear

National Safe Digging Day

The mission is to get homeowners to make a call to their utility companies and get their yards marked before digging.

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 10:49 PM
Updated: Aug 11, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for National Safe Digging Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

third./// there's a day for just about anything... including safely digging in the ground. today is national safe digging day. the mission is to get homeowners to make a call to their utility companies and get their yards marked before they start digging to plant a tree or install a fence. and it's actually iowa law for everyone to locate underground utilities before digging. residents and excavators can call 8á1á1 or visit iowa one call dot com to submit a ticket á and follow the requirements.// /
Mason City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered showers on the way out
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kasson fundraises for volunteer fire department

Image

Chatfield celebrating Western Days

Image

Recognition of preserving Clear Lake

Image

Walking for water

Image

National Safe Digging Day

Image

Sprucing up the outside of a local school

Image

Hobos converge on Britt

Image

The aftermath of the Clear Lake 2019 Wing Ding

Image

National Hobo Convention returns to Britt

Image

Oxbow Park Park and Zollman Zoo mark milkestone

Community Events