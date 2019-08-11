Speech to Text for Sprucing up the outside of a local school

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

season... and families are getting ready. kimt news three's annalisa pardo shows us how one rochester school is spending today cleaning up the outside of the classroom.xxx typically back to school means getting school supplies... but for families here at lincoln k through 8, it means picking up a shovel and digging. leaf blowing from clearing the playground, to trimming plants... parents, teachers, and students are beautifying the school grounds. kim olson is a fith grade teacher at lincoln, and is the one who organized the community cleanáup. as we see the need, i came out with former teacher jane barton, who's also a master gardner, and we just noticed we need some help cleaning it up. and about 50 people came out sunday morning to help... including some former 8th grade students of the school. the extra hands mean a lot to olson. it's awesome. families are just really good at our school at just jumping in when we need something and being a part of what their kids are doing at school. lincoln ká throughá8 starts up again right after labor day on september