Hobos converge on Britt

hobo culture during the great depression era of the 19á30's. what you may (not know is that there are still hobos in the uás... crossing the country looking for work with little valuables. this week in britt á hobos from all over converged in the north iowa town of britt for the national hobo convention and hobo days á which pays homage and respect to the hobo lifestyle. kimt news 3's alex jirgens was at today's king and queen coronation á and has our story.xxx right now á we're hearing the nominations for king and queen at the national hobo convention in britt. i got to speak with one contestant á and he shared his story of living on the road. road runner á originally from texas á became a hobo when he was just 17 á after losing his apartment. "roommates were always on drugs and they actually took my name off the lease illegally and sold most of my stuff, and sold whatever else i could. and i decided if i either hit the road or i go insane." 5 years later... he's been in virtually every part of the country except the northeast looking for work. "whether it's farming, construction, if i can't find any work, i'll play music or i go out and do any crafts here and there." today á at his first time in britt á he gave a speech on why he would like to be crowned king of the hobos. and in his time here á he gained a new found appreciation of the town. "really fascinating to be actually be in a town where they actually accept us for who we are. you go anywhere else, where everybody else treats us poorly, for lack of better words." bookworm bonnie is from minnesota. while she isn't a hobo herself á she became immersed with the lifestyle á and feels for what these mostly young men á women and children go through. "some of them are kids that are kicked out of homes, or sad stories, mom, dad died who knows? terrible stories. for whatever reason, this is the way they can go on the road and hopefully find something better." road runner plans to hit the road looking for work. when he does á he follows a plan such as staying away from drugs and alcohol á and always watching his back. "we're not out here to show off. we're just out here trying to live and survive. if you have not been