Speech to Text for The aftermath of the Clear Lake 2019 Wing Ding

it's been about 24 hours since the democratic wing ding in clear lake. but if you go by the surf ballroom... you really won't be able to find anything left. right after the event ended á it only took about 2 and a half hours to take everything down... and set up for a wedding reception to take place today. it's all thanks to the help from staff at the surf á the wing ding á and volunteers. wing ding committee chairman randy black says even with the amount of candidates á associated tailgate parties á and people in attendance... it fared very well with minimal incident.xxx "when you have that tailgating party out there, you know how it works, they're gonna try to take any part of the street they can. well they started merging into the street and we had to back them up, and if that's the only issue we had to back them up, they were a good group of kids." the wing ding board will soon be meeting with the surf ballroom to evaluate the success of the event á and to also plan