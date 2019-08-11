Speech to Text for National Hobo Convention returns to Britt

(hobo days and the national hobo convention. and today á the audience declared who will be the next king and queen of the hobos. kimt news 3's alex jirgens was at the coronation today... and has our story.xxx city park in britt was swarmed with visitors and hobos alike for the coronation. the crowd heard speeches from candidates á on why they should be chosen. ultimately á slim tim and flux were crowned. bookworm bonnie is a former hobo queen. she says while one of the requirements is to be active and participate in the celebration á the most recent king had such a compelling story that he won easily. "he's been a rail rider for 50 years. and when people saw that, he was appointed immediately, because he really knew what he was talking about. he came and out said, this is everything i owned, and he dumped his knapsack. that was pretty powerful." in britt á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// coming up tonight on kimt news 3 at 10... we'll hear from one hobo who has actively been on the road á on why he's traveling across the country.///