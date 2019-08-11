Clear

Oxbow Park Park and Zollman Zoo mark milkestone

It's Oxbow Park's 50th milestone.

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 9:33 AM
Updated: Aug 11, 2019 9:33 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for Oxbow Park Park and Zollman Zoo mark milkestone

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a local park and zoo is celebrating a big milestone... especially after being hit hard by flooding earlier this summer. this is a look at oxbow park and zollman zoo in byron back in july. you can see trees uprooted á roads eroded á and picnic tables scattered./// today looks a lot different... as party goers have much to celebrate. barb jensen is a board member of friends of oxbow park á the nonprofit that helps raise funds for oxbow. and clarissa schrooten is a naturalist at the park and zoo. they're celebrating oxbow's 50th birthday... where people are invited to the park to party with the animals á staff lots of staff that have come through here too so it's a good opportunity for previous staff managers naturalists all those people that have worked here and contributed and volunteers we've had a ton of volunteers that flood out and help us so its kind of to celebrate all of those people as well too oxbow staff say some of their trails are still recovering from the flooding á but the park is otherwise back to normal./// and another big celebration...
