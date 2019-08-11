Speech to Text for SE Minnesota veterans memorial dedicatd

for more than a year á a southeast minnesota community of roughly 150 people has been working to raise money for a community playground and veterans memorial. the playground was built last fall... and kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there as the town of elba celebrated the completion of the (veterans memorial( at whitewater river fest.xxx today the community of elba is celebrating the dedication of this veterans memorial. nat: cannon nat: we can remember what they earned for us with their sacrifice the community gathered downtown... nat: to the republic for which it stands to celebrate the dedication of elba's new veterans memorial "the sacrifices made protecting our freedom." these three women formed elba community outreach... the group that spearheaded the efforts to fundraise for the memorial. "its overwhelming, but it's good. its truly heartfelt to feel with all the people here." they say the playground and memorial á now that they're complete á are the perfect additions to the town. "it has drawn the community together to build it. it's a place where everyone can come. the children can come and visit, we can honor the veterans. it's a good central spot. we were kind of lacking a family area in town." nat: the home of the brave" they say not just the community of elba á but supporters from across the region helped make this special place possible. "for a town of 152 people to pull this together off of all volunteer work, we've had a lot of support." nat: god bless america in elba á annalise johnson nat: my home sweet home kimt news 3./// this is the first whitewater river fest á a new tradition the town plans to continue.///